Bruce Dickinson's official autobiography will go on sale on October 19 in the UK.

The Iron Maiden frontman has called his collection of memoirs 'What Does this Button Do?', which is being published by HarperNonFiction

Aside from being a renowned rock star, the 58-year-old musician is also a pilot and has brewed his own brand of beer, radio presenter, award-winning fencer and scriptwriter.

Speaking previously about the tome, which has been handwritten in longhand, Bruce said ''It'll be a book of tall tales. I'm not doing a biography because I hope that's a little bit early yet. I've done quite a few odd and peculiar things in my life, not just Iron Maiden, there's a few good stories kicking around. The main idea of the book is to entertain other people, not entertain myself. They won't be works of fiction but on occasion you think you couldn't make it up.

''I'm conscious of trying to do quality stuff and not just rush things.''

The 'Fear Of The Dark' hitmaker talks openly for the first time about his 30 years in the iconic metal group, flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.

Bruce previously claimed being diagnosed with the disease was a ''life enhancing'' experience, because it made him re-evaluate his existence and what his goals were.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Once I got through it, I just wanted to get on with life, and stop wasting time. I now have less time for people who waste my time. It's not that I'm impatient, I just think now that there are more important things to do than waste my time on people who are just wasting my time, there are more important things really. That's it really, not a great deal has changed. I didn't have any great religious experience as a result of it.''

Fans can visit www.ironmaiden.com/news to found out when the book will be released in their country.