Bruce Campbell will not play Ash Williams again.

The 61-year-old actor has played Ash in the 'Evil Dead' franchise since 1981 but has revealed that he is ''done'' with the role.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Bruce said: ''I'm done with Ash. I've done everything that I know how to do. And it's okay to let those characters go, because when it's time to get the walker out, and the cane, forget it! Get out before that happens, not after.''

Bruce also said that Sam Raimi would have to decide what it said on the character's gravestone.

He explained: ''You'll have to talk to Sam Raimi, who created the character. I only care about my gravestone!''

Ash was left in a post-apocalyptic future in his last appearance, which came in the 2018 television series 'Ash vs Evil Dead' and Bruce believes he will still be saving the world.

When asked what his character would be up to now, Bruce said: ''Saving the world, in the future. Then he's fulfilled the prophecy of defeating evil in the past, present and future.

''And then you kill him, that's the comic book way. Then you pass the mantle to some hot chick!''

Bruce also joked about the experience he had placing his head in the bottom of a dead body.

He said: ''Just putting my head up a cadaver's butt was ... very challenging.''

Bruce suggested last year that he would reprise the role and provide the voice for a new video game.

He said: ''They are doing a video game. A whole immersive kind of deal. I'll be Ash for that because I wouldn't want someone else's voice hamming it up.''