Bruce Campbell has shut down rumours that he almost played Mysterio in a 'Spider-Man' sequel.

The supervillain made his big screen debut in this year's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' - the follow up to 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - with Jake Gyllenhaal portraying the character opposite Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

There has been much speculation that Campbell was in-line to play the original Mysterio - special effects wizard and stunt man Quentin Beck, who uses his expertise to pursue a life of crime after failing in his ambitions to become a rich and famous actor - in a scrapped fourth instalment in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' series but the 61-year-old actor insists it was never discussed.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Campbell said: ''Boy is that ... that's a really popular rumour. That one is just, 'Oh my God, what about Mysterio?'

''Thanks for telling me, Internet! I never got a call from Sam going, 'If only if I had done part four, you would have been Mysterio!' No''

Campbell had a cameo in 2002 film 'Spider-Man' - which kicked off the Tobey Maguire-led series.

He and Raimi have been friends since high school and Campbell has starred in many of the filmmaker's projects including his breakout movie, 1981 horror classic 'The Evil Dead'.

Campbell's comments come after Raimi admitted he thinks about his unmade fourth 'Spider-Man' movie ''all the time''.

The 59-year-old filmmaker said: ''I think about it all the time. It's hard not to because each summer another 'Spider-Man' film comes out!

''So when you have an unborn one, you can't help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past.''