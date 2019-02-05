Bros are reportedly set to sign a huge record deal with Warner.

Matt and Luke Goss have seen a resurgence in popularity since the siblings' documentary 'Bros: After The Screaming Stops' aired last year, which looked at their bitter rivalry which led to their acrimonious split in 1992.

And after the pair announced a comeback show at London's O2 Academy Brixton on July 5, it has now been reported that they are in negations for a massive money deal, which will see them release an album of new material and go on tour in the UK.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''The brothers are thrilled by the explosion of interest in the band, and amazed that it took a documentary to set the ball rolling.

''They can't quite believe their luck, but after quite a few setbacks after Bros broke up, they feel they were due a bit of good fortune.

''Now they're ready to conjure up the same magic that made them an international phenomenon three decades ago.''

Since playing their 30th anniversary shows in 2017, Luke and Matt have vowed to never break up again because they've realised that the ''incredible journey'' that they've been on with their fans made at the height of their fame, in the late 80s, isn't over yet.

Luke said previously: ''We've made our decision that Bros will never disband again. We're still on an incredible journey with our community of fans. We are brothers for life.''

Meanwhile, Matt admitted it was tough to make the film because it meant giving up his privacy.

The 'When Will I Be Famous?' hitmaker said: ''We value our privacy most of all, which is why we've never milked our celebrity status for reality TV - so it was a fearful decision. This film nearly broke me. I didn't want to finish it at one point. I just wanted to go home. I had my life and I love singing but it was starting to get too painful and our relationship was in real jeopardy.''

Bros released three studio albums, 'Push', 'The Time' and 'Changing Faces' between 1988 and 1991.