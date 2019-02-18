Bros are to present an award at the BRIT Awards 2019.

The 'When Will I Be Famous?' hitmakers - made up of singers Matt and Luke Goss - are set to hand out one the famous gongs at the annual music awards ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (20.02.19).

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''After the success of Bros' wacky documentary and the huge interest in them, Brit organisers jumped at the chance of booking them to get them involved in the awards in some way. They're legends in their own right so it was a no-brainer to slot them in to present an award. The lads are really excited about their big moment and are gonna make sure they look their best.''

Bros are set to make a comeback concert in London, following the huge interest in the siblings' documentary 'Bros: After The Screaming Stops', which looked at their bitter rivalry which led to their acrimonious split in 1992.

Luke said: ''We're gonna do some shows. July 5 we're gonna play Brixton Academy. Tickets will go on sale January 19 and there's gonna be more. We're gonna play some shows this year in the UK and around the world.''

Since playing their 30th anniversary shows in 2017, the duo have vowed to never break up again because they've realised that the ''incredible journey'' that they've been on with their fans made at the height of their fame isn't over yet.

Luke said previously: ''We've made our decision that Bros will never disband again. We're still on an incredible journey with our community of fans. We are brothers for life.''

And Matt admitted it was tough to make the film because it meant giving up his privacy.

He said: ''We value our privacy most of all, which is why we've never milked our celebrity status for reality TV - so it was a fearful decision. This film nearly broke me. I didn't want to finish it at one point. I just wanted to go home. I had my life and I love singing but it was starting to get too painful and our relationship was in real jeopardy.''