Brooklyn Decker was very ''naive'' when she got married.

The 31-year-old model-and-actress was just 22 when she wed Andy Roddick - the father of her two children, son Hank, two, and daughter Stevie, seven months - feels lucky that she and the tennis player have been able to ''build'' on their ''infatuation'' and have a strong relationship.

She said: ''I was 22, he was 27, we were both earnest and I think naive and optimistic and us against the world. We were like, 'We want to get married and want children and who cares,' and we just did it.

''I don't know that we necessarily had that base partnership that is required when you get married. We were just infatuated with each other, and fortunately we've built upon that infatuation.''

But these days, the 'Grace and Frankie' actress thinks she and Andy, 35, are in a great place together.

Speaking to Dannijo founder Danielle Snyder on her podcast, she said: ''We are life savvy, we're business savvy, we're planning for the future... There's an understanding now that I don't think was there before.(sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'What To Expect When You're Expecting' actress previously admitted she wished she'd worked hard at honing her craft because she struggled to be taken seriously as an actress.

She said: ''I actively went after my 'big break' and tried to ride that wave. I did it way too early.

''What I should have done is studied my ass off and gotten significantly better at my actual job before seeking any sort of employment. What ended up happening was I got a few opportunities before I was ready.

''I wasn't worthy or skilled enough, and I ended up making all my rookie mistakes on a massive stage (in my case, massive films). It almost ruined my career. I had to claw my way back to any sort of credibility. No one took me seriously. It's still a challenge today.''

The former Sports Illustrated cover model still wishes she'd taken things more slowly.

She continued: ''I wish I had taken the time to lay the foundation of a career. I wish I had made all those mistakes on a smaller, more forgiving stage.

''I wish I hadn't sought out opportunity and success, and instead worked to make sure that I was 100 percent ready when the opportunity actually did come my way.