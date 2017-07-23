Brooklyn Decker is pregnant.

Brooklyn Decker's husband Andy Roddick has revealed she is pregnant with their second child.
The 30-year-old model-and-actress' husband Andy Roddick revealed the couple - who already have 21-month-old son Hank together - are expecting a little girl during his speech while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday (22.07.17).
According to E! News, he said: ''Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all... You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full.
''Hank will someday realise how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realise she has the best mother on Earth.''
It is not known how far along in her pregnancy the Sports Illustrated model currently is.
Andy, 34, previously admitted his wife's pregnancy had ''blown [his] mind''.
He said: ''It's something that's been done a million times before... but to feel the baby moving around... it kind of just blows your mind... and now we're at the point where we just want it to be here.''
And he also vowed to ease off on his career in order to put the 'What to Expect When You're Expecting' actress' needs first.
He said: ''For too long, I think my career took too much priority, so basically between being a mother and working, I'm going to be there to support her any way that I can. My days are not a priority any more.''
Meanwhile, when she was pregnant for the first time, Brooklyn - who married the tennis legend in 2009 - couldn't get enough of orange juice.
She previously said: ''My only weird craving - it's not even weird - is orange juice. I've never really enjoyed orange juice but it's my one craving.''
