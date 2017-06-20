Brooke Shields is reportedly set to join forces with Calvin Klein almost 40 years after her first campaign with the fashion house.

The 52-year-old actress posed in the American designer brand's Calvin Klein Jeans commercial in 1980 aged just 15 years old, and the 'Suddenly Susan' star is set to return to front adverts for the label again ''very soon''.

The CEO of the company, Steve Shiffman, revealed plans to get the brunette beauty on board their future adverts during Time Inc's Cannes Lions Shakers and Stirrers event, which has also been reported on the New York Post's Page Six column.

He said: ''We are going to be working with Brooke again very soon.''

Calvin Klein is currently helmed by Raf Simons, who was appointed the chief creative officer of the company last year, following the departure of Francisco Costa who quit the firm in April 2016.

And within his eight months leading the company Raf has already proved his ability as a designer, as he scooped the Menswear Designer of the Year as well as the Womenswear Designer of the Year for his work with Calvin Klein at this year's Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA), which took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City earlier this month.

And the 49-year-old creative mastermind has been hailed as one of the ''most influential designers'' on the ''international fashion stage''.

Speaking previously about the Belgian creative mastermind, the President and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Steven Kolb, said: ''Raf is one of the most influential designers on the international fashion stage.

''His creativity and energy are a welcome addition as we continue to grow this important platform for American menswear.''