Brooke Shields struggles to balance her responsibilities as a parent with her desire to look ''put together''.

The 52-year-old beauty - who has daughters Rowan, 14, and Grier, 11 - takes a very hands-on approach to parenting, and Brooke has revealed it consumes so much of her time, she cannot maintain her red carpet-ready look all of the time.

She shared: ''I do drop off, I do the parent-teacher meetings. My daughters are getting to the age where they want me to look kind of cool and they want me put together.

''If I'm just putting on jeans and a sweater, they want me to look like they think people expect me to look. [I'll tell them] I can't get four hours of hair, makeup and wardrobe so I can pick you up at school and you can ignore me and ask me to have a play date with somebody, and you can roll your eyes at me.''

The Hollywood star has designed her own collection with QVC, called Brooke Shields Timeless.

And Brooke has insisted that her line is suitable for women of all shapes and sizes.

She told Women's Wear Daily: ''I'm not trying to put out one style and say, 'This is what you have to look like.' I'm interested in 'This is the classic, timeless shape, cut, material.' Those are the kind of things that never go out of style.

''It's been a matter of finding those fabrications and then, you should have a wardrobe where you don't panic every time you have to get dressed.''