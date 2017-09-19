Hollywood star Brooke Shields has revealed her days of pruning her iconic eyebrows are over.
The 52-year-old star has revealed that while her signature facial feature still draws admiring glances, she doesn't obsess about the appearance of her eyebrows like she once did.
Brooke shared: ''They've changed over the years. It's funny because I was recently photographed, and Carine Roitfeld wanted the make-up artist to really enhance my brows so that they could look like they did in the 80s. I looked like a clown.
''It didn't ... go anymore. That sort of the natural, unruliness of it, wasn't a part of my real life anymore. My hair quality is different. They've changed, definitely. I just try not to become too aware of them.''
In fact, the brunette beauty also revealed make-up artists have paid her eyebrows less and less attention as she's aged.
Brooke told PEOPLE magazine: ''I don't even think make-up artists [care] anymore.
''I, for some reason, don't really think about them. I think because I've never really groomed them, so it's less of an issue. I did once, and it was a disaster - I let someone get a hold of me, and I was like, 'Nope, not anymore.'''
And despite her status as a style icon, Brooke revealed she still takes inspiration from other women when it comes to her outfits.
The New York-born actress said: ''I will look at other people and think, 'God, I wish I could pull that off,' but I would look silly because for some reason it doesn't fit on me.
''And yet, I love the confidence of it. I saw this girl today, and she had this beautiful floral dress over blue jeans with a short boot and a sequined little bolero jacket. She looked amazing.''
