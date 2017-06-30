Brooke Shields flaunted her sexy body as she stripped down to her Calvin Klein underwear.

The 52-year-old actress blew the fashion world away when she donned the famous brand back in 1980 at the age of 14.

Now 37 years later, 'The Blue Lagoon' star looked as sexy as ever as she paid homage to the photoshoot which shot her to fame whilst doing a shoot for Social Life Magazine.

In the photoshoot, the mother-of-two flaunted her 6'0'' toned body while donning white lingerie from the iconic American brand.

The model and actress said after the shoot: ''After the Calvin Klein show I went back to my house and looked through all my jeans and I realised I that I don't own one pair of Calvins. I sat on the floor going through the jeans and yes, it was an emotional moment for me and I didn't want anyone else to be in the room. I wanted to have my own experience.

''Don't worry, I didn't get on the floor and do the pose. If I had done that, I would have had to be sent away. But I did look at myself in the mirror and I thought 'okay, okay, this is good ... You look good. And then a really cool thing happened. I got to give two pairs of the jeans to my daughter Rowan. She is 14 years old.

''That's close to the age I was when I shot the ad. I didn't say anything when I gave her the jeans and we didn't talk about it, but it was definitely a full-circle moment.''

Although the model started her career when she was a teenager, she has banned her two daughters - Rowan, 14, and Grier, 11 - from modelling until they finish college.