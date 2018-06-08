American star Brooke Shields has admitted she is ''jealous'' of the confidence of her two daughters.
Brooke Shields feels ''jealous'' of her daughters' self-confidence.
The 53-year-old actress - who has daughters Rowan, 15, and Grier, 12, with her husband, screenwriter Chris Henchy - has admitted to feeling insecure about her appearance during her teenage years, and the brunette beauty has admitted she's slightly envious of how ''more well-adjusted'' her children are.
She confessed to NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine PorterEdit: ''[My daughters] are so much more mature than I was, so much more confident in their own bodies.
''They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it.''
Brooke had a turbulent relationship with her own mother, and she says that dynamic was the reason behind her lack of self-confidence.
The American star - whose mother Teri was an actress and a model - explained: ''My mother would get drunk and say: 'Why don't you move your fat ass?' So, I've always believed I had a fat ass.''
Brooke's insecurities about her figure were exacerbated during her days as a swimwear model, when she was made to feel she was too ''athletic'' for the role.
She shared: ''I modelled swimwear when I was 15, and even then, I didn't think I had a swimsuit body.
''I was a cover girl, not a supermodel. I was neck-up - the face, the eyebrows - and I was always described as 'athletic', 'not rail-thin', 'not a runway model'. Those messages, they seep into your consciousness.''
By contrast, Brooke's husband Chris has helped to boost her self-confidence.
Brooke explained that the screenwriter has encouraged her to embrace her shapely figure.
She said: ''I would walk backwards out of rooms, and he'd say: 'No, I want to grab onto you.' He really celebrated my womanliness and my body. And I needed a man to celebrate me.''
To see the full interview with Brooke Shields read PorterEdit at and/or download the Net-A-Porter app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
