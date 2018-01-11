Brooke Shields has designed an apparel and accessories line for QVC.

The 52-year-old star has revealed that the ambition behind her new collection, which is officially known as Brooke Shields Timeless, is to ensure that women ''look and feel their best each day''.

Speaking about her contemporary collection - which is to be officially launched on February 15 - Brooke shared: ''After years of being dressed by professionals, I walked into my closet one day and realised I had lost sight of my own personal style.

''I am incredibly passionate about this collection because I have created pieces that are not only chic, but that take the guesswork out of getting ready each morning.''

The New York-born actress is excited to share her designs with the world, when the collection goes on sale next month.

Brooke said, according to Women's Wear Daily: ''I can't wait to share this line with the QVC customer, and I truly hope it helps women look and feel their best each day.''

And Doug Howe, the chief merchandising officer for QVC, has praised Brooke's dedication to the project.

He said: ''What we love about working with Brooke is her dedication to helping women live better lives, which is something we are passionate about as well.

''Brooke's line is sophisticated but approachable and is ideal for busy women who crave fashion that is not only chic and effortless, but a perfect mix of modern and timeless.''

The announcement of her clothing line comes shortly after Brooke vowed to uphold a ''certain quality of life'' throughout 2018.

She explained: ''Instead of 'I'm going to lose five pounds' or 'I'm going to give up chocolate,' I make this promise to keep upholding a certain quality of life throughout the year.

''I do like the idea of a fresh start, but it's about trying to keep balance.''