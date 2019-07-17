Brooke Mueller's family want her to go back to rehab.

The 41-year-old former wife of Charlie Sheen has received professional help on numerous occasions for drug addiction and now her relatives are trying to encourage her to check into a facility once again as they believe she's relapsed.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''Her family wants her to go to rehab but can't force her. If it were up to family, she would go back.''

Brooke decided to check into rehab in 2017 after she was found walking barefoot and looking confused near a bar in Salt Lake City in Utah with her and Charlie's now-10-year-old children Bob and Max.

Her sister, Sydney Wolofsky, said at the time: ''She was in the hospital for a little bit. I do know she woke up in the hospital after detox and my mom asked her what she wanted to do at this point, and she was the one that said, 'I want to go back into rehab, and I want to stay there for a while.'

''It was definitely her decision [to go to rehab].''

Brooke's mother, Moira Fiore looked after the twins while Brooke was receiving treatment for abusing prescription drugs as their routine needed to stay the same.

Her sister added: ''We send her pictures and videos of them all the time. Her whole life revolves around the boys, [who are] looking forward to seeing her. They miss her and really love her. They know what's going on, and that mom's getting help.''

Her relapse in 2017 came after 53-year-old Charlie - who is living with HIV - slashed his support payments to Brooke and his other ex-wife Denise Richards.

The 'Two And A Half Men' star - who has daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with Denise and also Cassandra, 34, with his ex-partner Paula Profit - is having ''financial trouble'' and has cut the huge sum of money he was parting with each month for the upkeep of his kids.

Charlie has come to an agreement to pay ''around $25,000 a month'' to the pair, who were said to be receiving $55,000 each up until now.