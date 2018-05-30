Brody Jenner claims his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner haven't responded to his wedding invitations.

The 34-year-old model is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Bali this week, but his siblings are unlikely to be in attendance after they failed to RSVP, and Brody admits it will be a shame as they will be ''missed'' on his big day.

The hunky socialite told PEOPLE magazine: ''My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think.

''We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.''

Brody's dad Caitlyn Jenner - formerly known as Bruce before undergoing her gender transition - is reportedly unable to attend as she is busy with ''work commitments''.

A source told the publication: ''Caitlyn has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn't be changed in the end.''

However, she is said to be planning a celebration for the couple at a later date.

They source added: ''Scheduling conflicts aside, everything is good between them. She will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.''

Brody revealed earlier this year that he had no idea Kylie was pregnant.

The former 'Hills' star only found out the 20-year-old reality star was pregnant when Kylie told the world she'd given birth on February 4, after keeping it a secret for the whole nine months.

He said: ''Well, to be honest, I didn't even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy. Now I found out and would love to see her.''

Brody admitted that he hadn't been in touch with Kylie or the Jenner/Kardashian family in ''a couple of years'', but that he would love to meet baby Stormi Webster, whose last name is her father Travis Scott's real surname.

He added: ''Relationship's always been there, but you know they're busy.

''It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.''