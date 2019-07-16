Brody Jenner really wishes his dad Caitlyn Jenner had been at his wedding.

The 69-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before she publicly came out as transgender in 2015 - didn't attend her son's big day in June last year when he tied the knot with Kaitlynn Carter, and Brody, 35, admitted it ''hurt'' not having her there.

Speaking on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' on Monday (15.07.19), he said: ''Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer.

''Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have her there, but she had better things to do. Apparently.''

Kaitlynn claimed her now-husband's father ''cancelled'' plans to be at the ceremony around ''a week before''.

She said: ''Right before our wedding, Brody's dad cancelled on coming to the wedding, like a week before. Brody kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn't express it.''

His mother Linda Thompson - who split from Caitlyn in 1986 - insisted there is no ''excuse'' for her ex to not be there for their kids.

She added: ''I don't give Bruce, or Caitlyn, a pass for not being a father. I don't think there's any excuse ever for not being there for your children.''

However, Linda - who also has 38-year-old Brandon with Caitlyn - admitted despite feeling like she'd lost both her ''marriage'' and her children's father when she first found out about her husband's desire to transition.

She explained: ''I was so happily married to Bruce Jenner. I had this great normal life here in this little house in Malibu, until that fateful day... where Bruce said to me 'I want to transition', my life just did a 180.

''In my mind, I had lost my normal, my family, my wonderful husband that I thought would be forever. I had just lost my marriage and the father of my kids.

''I was devastated... But that was just a momentary reaction. My greater sympathy had to go out to Caitlyn.''