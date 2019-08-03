Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have split.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' stars tied the knot in an intimate Indonesian wedding one year ago, but it seems their romance has come to an end as they've reportedly decided to call time on their relationship.

Representatives for the pair, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, said in a statement: ''Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.''

And according to TMZ, who were first to report the news, the split won't bring around any legal trouble in terms of a divorce, because it has been claimed the couple were never legally married, as they didn't make their union official.

The split news comes after Brody, 35, recently said it ''hurt'' not having his father Caitlyn Jenner - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - at his wedding.

He said: ''Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer.

''Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have her there, but she had better things to do. Apparently.''

And Kaitlynn, 30, had explained Brody's father ''cancelled'' plans to be at the ceremony around ''a week before''.

She said: ''Right before our wedding, Brody's dad cancelled on coming to the wedding, like a week before. Brody kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn't express it.''

Brody's mother Linda Thompson - who split from Caitlyn in 1986 - insisted there is no ''excuse'' for her ex to not be there for their kids.

She added: ''I don't give Bruce, or Caitlyn, a pass for not being a father. I don't think there's any excuse ever for not being there for your children.''