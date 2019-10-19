Brody Jenner finds reality television ''therapeutic''.

The 36-year-old television personality appeared on MTV reality show 'The Hills' and returned to screens this year in the reboot of the series, titled 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

And Brody - who has also appeared on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - has said that whilst having his life play out on camera can be ''tough'', he also finds it therapeutic to leave himself ''open for judgement''.

He said: '''The Hills' was one of those things where, it's tough to put yourself out there like that but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well. To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There's a lot of times you get people that'll tell you, 'Don't do it. It's a reality show.' But you gotta be yourself and just do it.''

Despite finding comfort in his role on the show, Brody also admits there were parts of the recent season that he ''didn't feel was anybody's business'', and would rather MTV hadn't filmed.

He added: ''There's no preparation for the kind of things that they throw at you. If you prepare for something, they'll throw a complete curveball. I will say that there were some things, initially, that came out this season that I didn't feel was anybody's business. But obviously, the way 'The Hills' is, they pry and they go in and they want to know all this sh*t that you don't want them to know.

''It's a process but, like I said, ultimately we signed up for this for a reason and it's to let people into our lives and you need to respect that and you gotta play ball.''

Brody is set to return for a second season of the show next year, and has said viewers will get a chance to see ''a lot'' of the aftermath from his recent split from Kaitlynn Carter.

He confirmed: ''I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that. Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you'll definitely see some of that.''

The star is now romancing 22-year-old Josie Canseco, but doesn't know if she will be featured in the upcoming season.

Asked by 'Entertainment Tonight' if she'll be making an appearance, he said: ''I can't answer that at this time, to be completely honest. Everything is kind of up in the air with MTV about who's going to be on the second season.''