Brody Jenner is moving on from Kaitlynn Carter.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' stars tied the knot in an intimate Indonesian ceremony one year ago, but the pair decided to call time on their relationship earlier this month and Brody has reportedly already moved on with Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco.

TMZ reports that Josie and Brody met at a hotel party in New York, through his pals 'The Hills' stars Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee and the pair are ''a good match''.

Brody and Kaitlynn - who was recently spotted kissing Miley Cyrus on a yacht - announced their split earlier this month with a statement from their representatives.

The statement said: ''Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.''

And the split won't bring around any legal trouble in terms of a divorce, because it has been revealed that the couple were never legally married, as they didn't make their union official.

Speaking about their split recently, Brody's 'Hills' co-star Spencer Pratt, who is married to Heidi Montag, told Cosmpolitan.com: ''OH MY GOD! I can't believe that Brody's over here pretending he's husband of the year--giving Speidi marriage advice--when he has never been legally married in the U.S. of A.

'Oh, I'm Brody, I don't like to party without my wife.' Hold up, dude: Do you even have a wife? That's not what I read on TMZ. I swear to god I'm going to light these fools up on season 2. I've been out here trying to be nice, let everyone get their bearings, but I'm a Tasmanian Devil. The gloves are off now. Let's go!

''By the way, I knew their marriage wasn't real. I already addressed it with Brody, and he said he didn't want to marry her because he didn't want her to have access to Linda's money.

''I knew when I wasn't invited to the wedding it wasn't a real wedding, because I know if Brody was legally getting married, he would have loved to have had me there Snapchatting the whole thing.

''He must have known that if I wasted money on a flight to fricking Indonesia for a fake wedding, I would have come to his bank and said, ''Pay up, pay for my ticket.'' I want an appearance fee. I don't do fake. You want me at your fake wedding? I'll send you a video on Cameo. Standard messaging rates apply. I appreciate him looking out for his former best friend like that.''