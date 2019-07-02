Brody Jenner doesn't ''expect too much'' of his dad Caitlyn Jenner.

The 69-year-old reality star was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before she publicly came out as transgender in 2015, and Brody has admitted that growing up he didn't have a relationship with his father because he spent most of his time with his now ex-wife Kris Jenner's family, including Brody's step-siblings Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Robert Kardashian.

Speaking whilst having dinner with friends on 'The Hills: New Beginnings', he admitted: ''I didn't really grow up with my dad.

''When I was really little we got to spend a little time. ''When he started, obviously, the family with the Kardashian family, I didn't really see much of him. ''Bruce was just never really around -- every so often maybe once every couple years.

''Wasn't around for my graduation, wasn't around for most of my birthdays so, yeah, it really wasn't any relationship. It was very surface.''

The 35-year-old model added that they did ''become closer'' and while he is glad Caitlyn is ''happy'' now, he admitted it was difficult getting used to his father's transition.

He explained: ''Eventually, we started to become closer but then all of a sudden, it's like, I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn ... My dad, she's like a 15-year-old girl now.

''She's totally different. It's awesome, it's great.

''She's happy, she's running around.

''She's off living her life, so what I've learned is to just not expect too much from her.''

Brody previously admitted he ''wasn't surprised'' when the former Olympian skipped his wedding to wife Kaitlynn Carter in Indonesia last June.

He said: ''It was a big disappointment.

''Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.

''I wasn't surprised.''I'm pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.''

Brody's half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also not in attendance.

The socialite revealed the pair had snubbed his invites.

He said: ''My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think.

''We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.''