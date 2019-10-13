Brody Jenner has begun introducing his girlfriend Josie Canseco to his family.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star has been dating Josie, 22, since his split from Kaitlynn Carter in August, and now his older brother Brandon Jenner has said the blonde beauty has been spending a lot of time with the Jenner family, including Brandon's four-year-old daughter Eva.

Brandon - who has Eva with his ex-wife Leah Felder - said: ''She's really sweet with Eva. They've met each other. That's always a good thing for me. That's always an important sign, when I see somebody is comfortable and willing to get in there and get on their level, and chat, and play with them and pick them up. So yeah, only good things so far!''

Josie and Brody, 36, have reportedly been feeling baby fever after spending so much time with Eva, and Brandon says he's encouraged the pair to wait until they know they're ready before rushing into parenthood.

The 38-year-old star added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I think they've got time though. I don't rush them, or anybody really. If anybody is at all - if they have a little voice in their head that says, 'Maybe I'm not ready yet,' then I'm always like, 'Yeah, just wait.' ''

Meanwhile, Brody recently said he could ''absolutely'' see himself marrying Josie in the future.

When asked if he's enjoying the single life, the reality TV star said as he walked into his birthday party with the Victoria's Secret model by his side: ''Well it's not really that single.''

And when asked if she's marriage material, he replied: ''Absolutely!''

Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split with a statement from their managements.

The statement said: ''Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.''