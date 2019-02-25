Brody Jenner ''feels bad'' for his former step-sister Khloe Kardashian, following the cheating allegations surrounding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 27-year-old NBA star is alleged to have cheated on Khloe - with whom he has 10-month-old daughter True - with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, after having previously been forgiven by Khloe when he was unfaithful to her just days before True was born.

And now Khloe's former step-brother Brody - whose father is Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously known as Bruce Jenner and was once married to Khloe's mother Kris Jenner - has said she doesn't ''deserve'' the pain she's going through, although he believes she should have left Tristan after his first infidelity offence.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Brody said: ''Khloé is a great person. Nobody deserves that. I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again ... yeah, of course I feel bad for her.''

Although it seems Brody, 35, isn't surprised by the alleged scandal, it was recently reported that Khloe, 34, ''still can't believe'' what has happened.

A source said: ''Khloé is still hurt. She still can't believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn. Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won't be able to hurt her again. For him to hook up with Jordyn is the ultimate betrayal.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is now said to be trying to focus her efforts on raising her daughter, and wants to put her relationship with Tristan behind her.

The source added: ''Khloé has so much to look forward to. True is such an amazing little girl. Khloé has a great life with her. Khloé will focus on True and her job that she also loves.''