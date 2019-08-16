Brody Jenner has called for people to stop directing ''negativity'' at his ''best friend'' and estranged wife Kaitlynn Carter.

The 35-year-old reality star split from Kaitlynn earlier this month, and over the weekend she was spotted in Italy locking lips with Miley Cyrus, after she too split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

Now, Brody has spoken out on the situation and insisted he and Kaitlynn, 30, are still close friends, and wants people to allow her to ''move forward with her life'' without criticism.

He shared on social media: ''There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.

''Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for watch other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness. (sic)''

The post comes after it was previously claimed he ''could not care less'' what his estranged spouse and 'The Hills: New Beginnings' co-star is doing.

An insider said: ''Brody doesn't have a care in the world right now. He and Kaitlynn have been over for a very long time. He honestly could not care less about what she's doing.''

Meanwhile, Brody is now believed to be romancing 22-year-old model Josie Canseco.

Another source said: ''He and Josie are hooking up, and he's living it up.''