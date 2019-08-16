Brody Jenner ''could not care less'' about Kaitlynn Carter.

The 35-year-old reality TV star recently announced his split from Kaitlynn, 30, one year after they tied the knot in an intimate Indonesian ceremony, and while Kaitlynn appears to have moved on with Miley Cyrus, Brody is just happy that the relationship is over.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Brody doesn't have a care in the world right now. He and Kaitlynn have been over for a very long time. He honestly could not care less about what she's doing.''

Friends of Brody have claimed that his relationship with Kaitlynn was ''toxic'' and they were both miserable on their wedding day.

One insider said: ''Their wedding day was this obligatory thing he felt he had to do, but they were already miserable. His relationship with Kaitlynn was toxic, and he hated his life with her.''

Now 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star has also moved on and has been casually dating Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco, 22.

A source said: ''He and Josie are hooking up, and he's living it up.''

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Kaitlynn and Miley are ''supporting one another'' while they each go through splits from their estranged husbands.

Miley, 26, was spotted kissing Kaitlynn last weekend after the news of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth was announced, and it has been claimed that their blossoming new romance was started as they each need the support of a pal as they go through their own break-ups.

A source said: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together.''

And the source also insists Miley's break-up came as she and 29-year-old actor Liam discovered they are ''very different people'', and wanted different things out of their relationship.

They added: ''Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup.

''The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled.''