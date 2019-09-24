Brittany Snow is ''slowly'' planning her wedding to Tyler Stanaland, after getting engaged back in February.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star got engaged to Tyler Stanaland earlier this year, and has said she and her fiancé are taking their time when it comes to planning their nuptials, and have been set back recently by their decision to up sticks and move to New York.
She told Us Weekly magazine: ''It's good! We're, like, still trying to wedding plan. We moved to New York, so it's been kind of a process of getting our life set up there and then, yeah! We're taking it slowly I guess.''
Brittany, 33, also told the publication the pair ''want to get married in the summer'', but don't know ''all the details yet''.
The 'John Tucker Must Die' actress revealed in February that Tyler had popped the question to her ''a couple of weeks ago''.
Posting a series of pictures on social media, including snaps of the couple cuddled together and a picture of her ring, Brittany wrote: ''A couple weeks ago, I said ''YES'' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant. (sic)''
Tyler posted similar pictures on his own Instagram account, where he described himself as ''so lucky'' to have found a partner in Brittany.
He wrote: ''A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn't be more excited to do life with you. Here's to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. (sic)''
