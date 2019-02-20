Brittany Snow is engaged to her partner Tyler Stanaland, after she revealed on Instagram he had popped the question ''a few weeks ago''.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star has revealed she's now engaged to her boyfriend Tyler, after he popped the question to her ''a couple of weeks ago''.
Posting a series of pictures on social media, including snaps of the couple cuddled together and a picture of her ring, Brittany wrote: ''A couple weeks ago, I said ''YES'' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant. (sic)''
Tyler posted similar pictures on his own Instagram account, where he described himself as ''so lucky'' to have found a partner in 32-year-old Brittany.
He wrote: ''A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn't be more excited to do life with you. Here's to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. (sic)''
It's not known exactly how long the 'Hairspray' star and the realtor have been dating, but Brittany first shared a picture of the pair in August, when she uploaded a snap of their feet.
