Brittany Snow and her fiancé have the same taste in cutlery.

The 33-year-old actress is currently planning her wedding to Tyler Stanaland, and has said the process of selecting the ''vibe'' they want to go for has brought them even close together, as they've discovered they have similar design tastes.

She said: ''What's been really fun for me is realising we have so much more in common than I thought we did and every decision being like, 'Oh, you like this type of bowl, too?' I didn't think that we would have the same taste in cutlery, but the vibe you're creating [at a wedding] is a symbol of your relationship.''

Brittany isn't bothered about serving posh food at her nuptials, as she doesn't think her guests will ''remember the food'' as long as they've had a ''good time''.

She added: ''At the end of the day, everyone's going to remember whether or not they had a good time. They're not going to remember the food or the photo booth ... they're going to remember having the best night of their life, hopefully!''

The 'Pitch Perfect' star and Tyler, 30, plan on serving ''comfort food'' to their guests, because they want everyone to have ''the best time they've ever had'' at their wedding.

Brittany explained: ''There's definitely going to be tacos and other food that we like, the vibe is very comfort food. Everyone should feel like they just picked this up when they were drunk one night and wanted fried mac and cheese or whatever.

''Everybody should have the best time they've ever had at this wedding, that's what we're trying to make happen.''

Although she's happy to talk about her wedding menu, Brittany won't spill the details on her dress, which she is still keeping under wraps until the big day.

Speaking to People magazine, she teased: ''Timeless is always the best idea for weddings, because if you make it too specific to a time, you're going to look back in 30 years and be like, 'Wow, that was really in 2020.' ''

The couple haven't yet announced when they plan on marrying, but it will be this year and they will follow up the ceremony with a mini honeymoon to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They are also planning a longer honeymoon for a month to several countries in Europe, though they haven't decided which ones.