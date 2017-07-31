Brittany Daniel married her longtime boyfriend Adam Touni on Saturday (29.07.17).

The couple announced their engagement on Christmas Day (25.012.16) last year and the 'Sweet Valley High' star took to Instagram on Sunday (30.07.17) to announce they have tied the knot.

She wrote: ''My heart is exploding! Yesterday was the best day of my life when I married my best friend @adam.touni (sic)''

Her twin sister, and 'Sweet Valley High' co-star, Cynthia Daniel, was Brittany's maid of honour at the intimate San Francisco wedding.

In a statement obtained by People Magazine, Brittany and Adam said: ''We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day.

''We are so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together.''

The magazine reports the couple celebrated their wedding with 150 of their friends and family and some of her current 'The Game' co-stars.

The actress shot to fame on the TV show but when the show was cancelled, her sister retired to be a photographer, with Brittany continuing acting and appearing on 'That '80s Show' and 'The Game'.

In December, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to announce their engagement.

The actress wrote: ''I said yes! My world just became brighter today #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni (sic)''

Speaking at the time, Brittany said: ''He got on his knee and asked if I would marry him.

''I was in shock and grabbed and hugged and kissed him, I've waited 40 years to meet my now best friend and life partner, Adam Touni.''