The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday (25Dec16) to share her exciting news with fans by posting a photo of herself smiling beside Adam Touni by the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, where Brittany held up her left hand to show off her new gift.

"I said yes!" she captioned the shot. "My world just became brighter today #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni."

Real estate broker Touni posted another picture of the couple kissing on his Instagram profile, and added, "She said 'yes'! In the words of my fiancé (sic), @iambdaniel 'Merry Christmas, y'all!' #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent".

The marriage will be Brittany's first. She previously dated actor/director Keenen Ivory Wayans after they worked together on his 2004 comedy White Chicks, which starred Keenen's brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans.

Daniel wasn't the only star to receive a holiday proposal - country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves also announced their own engagement news over the Christmas weekend (24-25Dec16).