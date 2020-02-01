Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is struggling to find work as a DJ in Las Vegas.

The 41-year-old DJ has reportedly been finding it difficult to get work on the Strip and people are unwilling to splash the whopping $15,000 fee on him.

A source told the National Enquirer magazine: ''Even though he's one of the most recognisable names and faces in Vegas, nobody wants to pay his $15,000 fee anymore! He's not that good and nobody thinks he's cool anymore. He's 41 and looks like everybody's dad these days! That doesn't play well in a hot Vegas club and the promoters know it. He knows he can't count on Britney's bucks after his boys turn 18 and he's trying to make as much money as he can before his 15 minutes of fame dry up forever!''

Meanwhile, Kevin - who has Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex Britney, Kori, 17 and Kaleb, 15 with Shar Jackson and Jordan, eight, and Peyton, five, with Victoria Prince - previously insisted he doesn't want anymore children.

Speaking about his family, he said: ''I love my kids. My kids are awesome. I think I got plenty right now. I got my hands full. I mean, my son's birthday was today and I had to come here so I flew in. I get done with the show and I'm literally going right to the airport and flying home.

''Their friends really actually love [him being a DJ] because I share the same music with them. They love, you know, a lot of hip-hop music, so it's interesting, especially when their friends come around and they're asking me all kinds of questions about music and who's hot/what's hot right now. It's like, 'Man, you guys tell me! You're the kids! You know.'''