Britney Spears' ex-husband ''commends'' her for checking into a mental health facility.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has reportedly sought treatment as an in-patient after becoming ''distraught'' over her father and conservator Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle, and her decision has been praised by Kevin Federline - the father of her sons Sean Preston, 13, and 12-year-old Jayden - who hopes the whole family are back on the right track soon.

Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Kevin commends Britney for recognising that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well.''

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari - who has been dating the singer since 2016 - has also praised the 37-year-old pop star for showing ''absolute strength'' by seeking help.

He wrote: ''It isn't weakness, It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am (sic)''

Sam also shared the same Instagram post as Britney, a quote which read: ''Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.''

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker had the same quote on her social media site and added the caption: ''We all need to take time for a little ''me time.'' :) (sic)''

Sam is said to have been ''very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better'' recently after a tough few months - which has seen her put her Las Vegas residency on hold to care for her dad - with the pair said to be ''very much still together''.

A source told E!: ''Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now.''

Insiders claimed on Wednesday (03.04.19) that Britney checked herself into the facility about a week ago, and is expected to stay there for a month.

In January, she announced she was putting her Vegas run of 'Britney: Domination' at the Park MGM resort on hold until further notice due to her dad's health, which has seen him undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.