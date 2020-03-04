Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is ''handling the situation'' after their 13-year-old son Jayden spoke about Britney's private life on social media.

Jayden Federline started an Instagram Live on Tuesday (03.03.20) in which he promised to tell the ''whole story'' about his famous mother in exchange for 5,000 followers, and claimed Britney may ''quit'' making music.

He told his followers: ''What's going on with my mom? I'll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram. That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.''

And asked by a fan if she will make new music at any point as it's now been around a year since her Las Vegas residency ended, he said: ''Actually I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don't think that ... I don't know, dude.

''I don't even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, 'Mom, what happened to your music?' and she was like, 'I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.' I'm like, 'What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?' ''

Jayden also slammed his grandfather Jamie Spears - who famously temporarily stepped down as Britney's personal conservator last August following a physical altercation with Jayden's 14-year-old brother Sean Preston.

He ranted: '''How can we support your mom?' Well, I don't know. 'Cause like I'm trying to do stuff, but like they're all over me or whatever.

'''Is your grandpa a jerk?' Yeah, he's a pretty big d**k. He can go die.''

Now, an attorney for Kevin Federline - whom Britney was married to between 2004 and 2007 - has said the 41-year-old star is handling the situation like a ''responsible parent''.

Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a statement: ''This is what happens when a 13-year-old acts like they're 13 years old. Kevin is handling the situation as you would expect from any responsible parent.''

As of the time of writing, Britney herself has not commented on her son's outburst.