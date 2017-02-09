Britney Spears' niece Maddie is ''making progress'' after she was involved in an ATV accident.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker took to social media to reveal the eight-year-old daughter of her sister Jamie Lynn is doing better after she was knocked unconscious when the off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over on Sunday (05.02.17).

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress. Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let's all keep praying.''

It comes after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department revealed Maddie was ''awake and talking''.

A statement released from the Department by a representative for Spears' family said: ''With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The eight-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, LA. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.

''Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.''

The accident reportedly happened when Maddie's vehicle ''entered the pond'' after she swerved to avoid a drainage hole.

The police report read: ''The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail.

''The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.''