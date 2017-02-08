Maddie was left unconscious in a pond on the family estate after attempting to avoid a drainage ditch and flipping the ATV. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Following the happy news that Maddie had woken up on Tuesday (07Feb18), Jamie's husband Jamie Watson took to his Instagram page to thank fans for their support and give an update on the youngster's condition.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” he wrote, alongside a photo of a top that read “believe in miracles.”

The accident left Maddie in a critical condition, with her grandfather, Jamie Lynn's dad Jamie, and aunt Britney Spears urging fans to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

But Maddie's recovery has now taken a positive turn, with the news she is awake and talking.

"With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7," a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department read.

“The eight-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognises those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident."

Doctors have removed a ventilator that was helping to keep Maddie alive, but she is still being monitored closely.

"It appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, a Spears family friend added to Gossip Cop that Maddie is “doing wonderfully” and her recovery is “truly a miracle".

“It’s truly been amazing," the source continued. "She has responded miraculously every step of the way.”