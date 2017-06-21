Britney Spears wants to collaborate on a song with Beyonce.

The pair featured on a famous Pepsi TV commercial along with Pink in 2004 bringing girl power to Queen's hit song 'We Will Rock', but the 'Slumber Party' singer wants to get on a track all by herself with the 35-year-old R&B superstar.

The blonde beauty, also 35, told The Bangkok Post: ''She's so fierce and her music is amazing.''

Britney also confessed that while she is always working on new tunes she won't be dropping any new stuff this year.

She said: ''I'm constantly working on music, but no plans to release anything this year.''

The 'Make Me' hitmaker previously praised Beyonce for using her latest record 'Lemonade' as ''therapy''.

The brunette beauty has a lot of ''respect'' for the ' and can emphasise with the way she used her music on the visual LP to address marital issues with her rapper husband Jay-Z.

Talking about the record, on which Beyonce referenced ''Becky with the good hair'' and appeared to claim Jay had been cheating on her, Britney previously said: ''I'm a little late on that, but it's good, really angry, a really hardcore album. Most of the time it almost feels like a therapy album. I respect that. She's an artist and that's what she needs to touch on at this moment in her life.''