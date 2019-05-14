Britney Spears had a ''wonderful'' Mother's Day with her children.

The 37-year-old singer spent the annual holiday on Sunday (12.05.19) with her two sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 - whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - and sources have said the family had a great day spending ''quality time together''.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Britney had a wonderful Mother's Day with the kids. The boys went to see her on Mother's Day and they celebrated together. The boys missed her so much while she was away and they've been spending some quality time together.''

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker recently spent some time in a mental health facility, and was said to be keen to spend time with her sons and her boyfriend Sam Asghari when she left the centre last month.

A source said at the time: ''Britney is back at home and is very happy about it. She is spending the weekend with her boys and Sam.''

Meanwhile, Britney recently appeared in court to allege that her father Jamie Spears was responsible for having her committed to the unnamed mental health facility, and also forced her to take drugs.

Britney her father Jamie and mother Lynne Spears, and a court-appointed lawyer all attended the hearing last week, which was held to assess the need for the singer to remain under the conservatorship of her dad whom has been in control of her affairs for the past 11 years.

Under the rules of the conservatorship Jamie does not have the power to either commit Britney against her will or to make her take prescription medication.

According to reports, the judge ordered an expert evaluation of the 'Toxic' singer's situation and a status hearing, which the star doesn't have to attend, was set for September 18.

Britney wants the conservatorship to end or to be granted more freedoms if it remains in place.