Britney Spears has insisted she will perform again soon.

Just days after her manager Larry Rudolph revealed her Las Vegas residency is officially off and they have had no conversations about upcoming work, the star assured fans she will definitely be returning to the stage soon.

Asked if she plans to perform again soon, Britney told TMZ: ''Of course.''

Britney's comments come after Larry was forced to deny claims he had said she would never work again, insisting his comments were taken out of context.

He said: ''Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That's not what I said. I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It's that simple.

''She calls me if and when she wants to work. Other than that I'm not involved in anything else. Not the conservatorship, not her medical treatment, not her kids. Nothing else.''

Meanwhile, the star appeared in front of a judge earlier this month in a bid to be freed from her conservatorship, which has seen her father take control of her finances and life since her breakdown in 2007.

In her court appearance, Britney, 37 - who has sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - alleged her father committed her to a mental health facility last month against her will, and also forced her to take drugs.

The judge ordered a court investigation into the conservatorship with a full report expected before Britney's next hearing in September.