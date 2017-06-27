Britney Spears is reportedly set to launch a new fragrance next month.

The 35-year-old singer is rumoured to be expanding her cosmetics line to include another perfume titled VIP Private Show Britney Spears to her collection, and the upcoming scent is set to be unveiled on July 10, US Weekly has reported.

The forthcoming product will feature notes of blood orange, violet blossom, as well as amber, which will make for a bold and floral scent.

The news of Britney's latest project comes as no surprise as she has built up quite a catalogue of perfumes, including Believe, Radiance, Curious and many more.

Although the '... Baby One More Time' hitmaker has released a number of beauty products over the years she still holds a soft spot in her heart for her debut fragrance Fantasy, which was released in 2005, because it depicts her ''feminine side''.

She previously explained: ''For me, the original Fantasy is special because it expresses my feminine side, as well as my fun side. Fantasy makes women feel empowered, flirtatious and sexy.''

But the 'Crossroads' actress ''always'' changes the perfumes she wears depending on her mood, and she will ''never'' leave her house without a few sprays.

She explained: ''I love wearing perfume! I'm always changing up my scents, depending on how I'm feeling. I like to choose the fragrance that matches my mood and whatever vibe I want to give.

''I never forget perfume before I run out the door.''

Meanwhile, Britney has developed a ''super simple'' daily beauty routine because of her hectic schedule, which sees her ''running around'' after her sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10.

She explained: ''My beauty routine is super simple. I'm always outside running around with my boys, so I make sure to protect my skin with sunscreen.''