Britney Spears is taking time to ''stop and reflect'' on her career.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (27.09.19) to share a special message with her fans, where she said she was taking time to ''focus on what [she] really wants'', as she's been working ''nonstop'' since she was a child.

She wrote alongside a picture of herself on stage: ''I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!! I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business.

''Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf (sic)''

Britney, 37, announced earlier this year she was taking a break from her career whilst her father, Jamie Spears, was battling health issues.

Since then, the singer - who has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - has had a tough few months as she has been battling to see her conservatorship come to an end.

This month, her father Jamie temporarily stepped down as her conservator due to ''personal health reasons'', and has appointed her longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery as her temporary conservator until January 20, 2020.

Jamie asked courts for Jodi to have the same responsibilities, including ''the power to restrict or limit visitors by any means, the power to retain caretakers and security for Britney on a 24-hour basis, the power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, and the power to communicate with expert medical personnel regarding Britney and to have access to her records''.

Britney was said to be ''able but unwilling'' to attend the hearing for the decision earlier this month, but did not want to contest or object to the plans.