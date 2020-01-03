Britney Spears has vowed to do more yoga in 2020.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday (02.01.20) to post a video of her doing the spiritual strength exercise, including the downward dog pose, in a bikini in her garden, and said she was doing so to ''open up her back and chest''.

Another reason the pop superstar wants to up her yoga is because keeping moving helps her to relieve stress, as she admitted she has ''a lot of things'' she keeps ''bottled up''.

Alongside the clip, Britney wrote: ''In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga .... I'm a beginner and it's kind of hard to let go .... learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body !!!

''I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature .... she's really no joke .... she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside .... !!!! (sic)''

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker also revealed that she managed to beat her high school record for the ''100 meter yard dash'', but unfortunately she ''hurt'' her legs, which she said are ''swollen''.

She continued: ''I was lucky today with this beautiful weather I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I'm trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen. (sic)''

Adding a Happy New Year message to her fans, and pointing out that she was sporting tennis shoes, she added: ''I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I'm so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga it's the new thing you know !!!! (sic)''

The 'Toxic' singer - who suffered a much-publicised breakdown in 2007 - revealed last year that she has been working with a fitness coach to arch her back as she believes her lack of confidence has caused her to ''slouch'' so she's doing her best to improve her posture.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Body language is everything!

''The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them.

''I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!(sic)''