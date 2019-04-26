Britney Spears is ''very happy'' to be back home.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker recently left a mental health treatment facility after seeking help after becoming ''distraught'' over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle and she can't wait to spend the weekend with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

A source told People magazine: ''Britney is back at home and is very happy about it. She is spending the weekend with her boys and Sam.''

Britney recently insisted ''all is well'' with her following her decision to seek treatment at a mental health facility.

In a video on Instagram, she said: ''Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry I'll be back very soon ...

''I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear.

''My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic)''