Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency will end this year.

The 35-year-old singer's 'Piece of Me' show at Planet Hollywood is set to end on December 31 and her manager Larry Rudolph has revealed that Britney and her team have not yet decided what she will do next.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: ''We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.

''Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward.''

And there is a possibility that Britney might record a new album before returning to the stage.

Larry added: ''She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything.''

Last year, just months after releasing her ninth album 'Glory', Britney revealed she was already working on her tenth.

She said: ''I'm not sure what I want the next album to sound like.

''I just know that I'm excited to get into the studio again and actually have already been back recording.

''I think the vibe of 'Glory' is a lot different to my previously albums. We experimented with so many things while we were making the record.

''I feel like this time, I was really able to be hands on. I'm so proud of every song that we put on the album ... the songs on 'Glory' were no-brainers for me - they were the best of all the songs we recorded.''