Britney Spears reportedly treated her sons to fish and chips before her headline performance at Brighton Pride festival.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is currently in the UK on her 'Piece of Me Tour' and is said to have taken 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden - her children with her former husband Kevin Federline - for the traditional British dish.

The boys also got to see Buckingham Palace, the home of Queen Elizabeth in London, and spend time on the beach at the seaside resort in South England, before their megastar mom entertained 40,000 fans at the annual LGBTQ+ extravaganza on Saturday night (04.08.18).

A source told the Mirror Online: ''The boys wanted fish and chips for dinner because Britney has always told them that's what she has when she's there.

''Then yesterday they stopped at a pebbly beach in Brighton as the boys have heard about them and want to see for themselves.''

The 36-year-old singer - who is dating 24-year-old trainer and model Sam Asghari - recently gushed about how ''proud'' of her sons she is.

The 'Slumber Party' hitmaker can't believe how quickly her brood is growing up, and how ''gifted'' they have become.

Speaking ahead of her landmark concert at Pride, Britney told ES magazine: ''It's going so fast! They're going to school, playing sports - growing up and finding out who they are. They're both really gifted! That's me being a proud mom. They're great at sports, art, playing piano.''