Britney Spears will reunite with her children on Friday (26.04.19).

The 37-year-old singer - who checked out of a mental health facility on Thursday (25.04.19) after spending a month receiving treatment is preparing to spend three days with 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden now that she's back home.

According to TMZ, the 'Piece of Me' hitmaker and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have an agreement that the boys spend three days with each parent before going to the other but for several months, they had largely been staying with their dancer dad and making frequent visits to their mother.

Although Britney has left the medical facility, doctors are still struggling to find the right combination of medication to keep her stable but she is still in need of ''intensive therapy'' to help tackle fundamental issues relating to judgement and perspective.

Earlier this week, the 'Slave 4 U' hitmaker broke her silence to reassure fans that ''all is well'' following speculation about her health.

In a video on Instagram, she said: ''Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry I'll be back very soon ...

''I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear ... My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic)''