Britney Spears is set to return to Las Vegas.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is reportedly in talks to return to the Strip to perform at The Park Theater at The Monte Carlo in 2019.

It has been reported that Britney will earn $500,000 for every show, with a contract for two years to begin with.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Britney has pretty much verbally agreed to return for a very significant fee. Her show is more of a performance so she won't have to sing all the lyrics. It will be reworked from Piece Of Me, and built around the anniversary of her debut hit Hit Me Baby.''

Britney's four-year 'Piece of Me' Las Vegas residency concluded at the end of last year. During its time, it was named Best Overall Show in the city in a poll by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, with voters also crowning it the Best Bachelorette Party.

Britney had previously revealed she was inspired to take up a series of shows on the famous Strip after being taken backstage during Celine Dion's residency in 2003.

She said: ''I remember how beautiful it was - really cool, low-key - and [Celine's] dressing room was great. I was actually jealous, like, 'Oh, my gosh, she gets to be in one place all the time.' Everything clicked: To have your children and your family and that way of life, it just makes sense to have everything in one place.''