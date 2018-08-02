Britney Spears is ''proud'' of her sons, as she gushed over how ''gifted'' they are when it comes to sports and art.
The 36-year-old singer has two young boys, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden, with her former husband Kevin Federline, and has said she can't believe how quickly her brood is growing up, and how ''gifted'' they have become.
She said: ''It's going so fast! They're going to school, playing sports - growing up and finding out who they are. They're both really gifted! That's me being a proud mom. They're great at sports, art, playing piano.''
Family is important to the 'Toxic' singer, who says alongside her children, she also has a great relationship with her two siblings, Bryan and Jamie Lynn.
She added: ''Family is super important to me. Me and my sister and brother are very close, and now our kids are growing up together and it's amazing. Birthdays are a big deal for us. We always get together as a family to celebrate, no matter where we are.''
Last year, Britney welcomed a new man into her family life, after meeting 24-year-old trainer and model Sam Asghari whilst on the set of her music video for 'Slumber Party'.
The pair hit it off immediately, and Britney - who was married to Jason Alexander briefly in 2004 before marrying Kevin the same year, and divorcing in 2007 - has said she would consider marrying the hunk.
Speaking to ES Magazine, the 'Womaniser' singer said: ''We worked together on the video for my song 'Slumber Party'. I kept his number and a few months later gave him a call.
''I believe in love, so I'm open to [marriage], [but it's] the simple things that are most meaningful.''
And it seems Sam is just as smitten with the blonde beauty, as he recently praised her as he biggest motivation.
He said: ''She motivates me more than anyone. It's crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her.''
