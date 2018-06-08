Britney Spears has been served a subpoena to discuss her ''personal finances''.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker must sit down with her ex-husband Kevin Federline's lawyers to discuss her income as part of the 40-year-old dancer's bid to have his child support payments for their two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and 11-year-old Jayden, increased from $20,000 a month to $60,000 a month.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Britney's lawyer, Laura Wasser, accepted the subpoena on Britney's behalf.

''The subpoena also included financial discovery, including Britney's most recent tax returns, and a completed income and expense declaration.''

The deposition will reportedly take place within the next two weeks.

Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has insisted the request for increased support is ''reasonable''.

He said recently: ''A court hearing will be set, and the parties will engage in financial discovery, which will enable guideline support payment that Kevin should receive.

''This won't be difficult for us, Kevin is asking for the reasonable needs of the children to be met, which is at least three times the amount Kevin is currently getting.

''This is based on her earnings which have been publicly reported. We are also asking for attorney's fees because it didn't have to come to this.''

In court documents, Kevin claimed he is ''simply less of a 'name' and less in demand than he was in 2008'' when the child support was agreed on.

Kevin - who was married to Britney for four years until 2007 also has 15-year-old Kori and 13-year-old Kaleb with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, and six-year-old Jordan and three-year-old Peyton with wife Victoria Prince.

The 'Piece of Me' singer's father Jamie - who is co-conservator of her estate - is said to be against the request for more child support.

He is said to have insisted his 36-year-old daughter hasn't changed the way she looked after the children.

He also argued the 'Womanizer' hitmaker's success has nothing to do with the needs of the children and insisted his daughter wasn't responsible for taking care of Kevin and his other kids.

When the former couple got divorced in 2007, Britney paid her ex-husband $1.3 million, and as well as continued child support payments, he also received spousal support for several years.