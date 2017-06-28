Britney Spears doesn't think she gets the credit she deserves for her on-stage performances.

The 35-year-old star has slammed suggestions she simply lip-syncs throughout her shows, insisting she has to mix her own voice with ''a little bit of playback'' because of her energy-sapping dance routines.

Asked about the issue in an interview, Britney said: ''I'm glad you're addressing this question because it's really funny.

''A lot of people think that I don't sing live. I usually, because I'm dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback.''

The 'Toxic' hitmaker admitted to feeling frustrated by the accusation, because she feels it undersells her stage performances.

Speaking to Israeli TV, Britney said: ''It really p***es me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?''

Meanwhile, Britney recently confessed that anxiety led to her breakdown in 2007.

The chart-topping singer revealed she always felt like ''everyone was testing her'' from a young age and admitted she could get ''overwhelmed'' by the smallest of things.

Britney said: ''From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things.''

But since then, Britney has made a conscious decision to give herself more breaks in the hope it will help reduce her anxiety and improve her mental health.

She shared: ''I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health. There were many decisions that were made for me and that I didn't make myself ...

''I think I was a different person then, young, and I did not always know instinctively what was good and what was wrong.''