Pop star Britney Spears is to take an indefinite break from work in order to care for her father, who is recovering from a recent life-threatening illness.
Britney Spears is to take an indefinite break from work to focus on her father's recovery from a life-threatening illness.
The 37-year-old singer has put her Britney: Domination run at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice in order to spend time with her father.
Britney - who has kids Jayden, 12, and Sean, 13 - explained: ''I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.''
The 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker thanked her fans for their continued support and apologised for any inconvenience she may have caused them.
She said: ''Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.''
Britney's father, Jamie Spears, became seriously ill two months ago, when his colon spontaneously ruptured and he was required to undergo surgery.
He subsequently spent the next 28 days in the hospital, and members of the Spears family have thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital for saving his life.
Jamie is said to have endured a complicated post-operative period, but he is now regaining his strength and is expected to eventually make a full recovery.
Britney has decided to put her work on hold in order to care for her father, and the chart-topping singer has reassured fans that they can apply for ticket refunds.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
Freshly graduated from jail bait status, Britney Spears wastes no time getting down to her...