Britney Spears' father is buying her Louisiana estate.

The 35-year-old singer has petitioned to have the .39 acre land parcel in Tangipahoa Parish transferred to her dad Jamie - who has been in charge of her affairs since she suffered a highly-publicised breakdown in 2008 - and he will pay $59,688.18 for it.

According to RadarOnline.com, attorney Andrew Wallet - who acts as Britney's co-conservator alongside Jamie - wrote in documents: ''The sale of the Property to Mr. Spears for not less than fair market value is in the best interest of the Conservatorship Estate and would prevent the Estate from otherwise suffering a large loss on the sale.''

A hearing to discuss the request will be heard in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 30.

It was previously claimed Britney - who has sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - could remain under a conservatorship indefinitely as all parties are happy with the agreement and the 'Toxic' singer has ''substantial day-to-day freedom to make her own decisions''.

Meanwhile, Britney's friends and family are said to be worried she is ''moving too fast'' in her new relationship with 22-year-old Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video.

A source said: ''Britney has been thrown off-balance by Sam, the hot new guy in her life. Her friends and family have been trying to warn her that she is moving too fast.

''Those close to Britney are warning her that Sam may not be the best match for a star of her calibre. They are urging Britney to slow down with Sam, even though Britney is way into him and friends fear she trusts him maybe way more than she should.''

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker's romance with Sam comes after she revealed she was tired of men playing ''mind games'', and really wants to settle down with a ''nice guy''.

She said: ''A lot of men are about games. It's just the mind game with guys, the calling back and texting, it's just too much, it's silly. Actually, I'm not looking for men right now, I'm really happy with myself. I'm not looking for anything, I'm fine with the way I am.

''I like someone that's just nice overall, just a nice guy really is groundbreaking in this world.''